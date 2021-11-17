$40.31 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report sales of $40.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Greenlane reported sales of $35.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $169.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $174.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $288.55 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $317.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

In related news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $72,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,888 shares of company stock valued at $567,100. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Greenlane by 582.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 3,507,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.