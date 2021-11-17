$462.28 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $462.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.10 million and the lowest is $461.27 million. iRobot posted sales of $544.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.47.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

