$488.47 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report sales of $488.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $476.90 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $556.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. 986,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

