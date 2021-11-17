5,030 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 304.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.47. 50,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

