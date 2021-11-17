$518.83 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report sales of $518.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.70 million and the lowest is $491.50 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.41. 4,686,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,842. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

