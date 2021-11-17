$57.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report $57.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Cryoport reported sales of $48.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $224.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. 380,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,844. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,959 shares of company stock worth $31,839,043. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

