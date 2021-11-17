$60.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post sales of $60.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.69 million and the highest is $60.90 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $237.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $78,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,413 shares of company stock worth $1,806,134. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 681,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

SUMO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 575,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,603. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 3.11.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.