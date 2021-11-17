6,100 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after acquiring an additional 430,821 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after buying an additional 669,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,942,000 after buying an additional 840,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after buying an additional 2,929,012 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 20.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

