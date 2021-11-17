$662.85 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report sales of $662.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.29 million and the highest is $669.50 million. Bruker reported sales of $627.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,670. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.