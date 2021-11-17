$672.17 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report $672.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $618.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $452.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of SQM opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 97.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.