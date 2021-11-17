751 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $317.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.47 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

