7,947 Shares in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.28% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:CWS opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

