8,973 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 423.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

WRK stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

