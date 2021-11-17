$9.11 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to post $9.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.22 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 279.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $27.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $32.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $67.14 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $99.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

Several research firms have recently commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ GP opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 6.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

