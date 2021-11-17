$974.74 Million in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post $974.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $960.00 million to $994.30 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

FLO stock remained flat at $$26.85 during midday trading on Friday. 35,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 323,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

