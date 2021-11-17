a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

AKA stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

