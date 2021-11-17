Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.19

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.19 and last traded at $129.83, with a volume of 98619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.45.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

The company has a market cap of $231.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

