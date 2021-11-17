AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 7.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 24,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,693,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Specifically, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.