Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,473. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 242.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.