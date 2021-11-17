Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ABEO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,473. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 242.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
