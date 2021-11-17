Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ASGI stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

