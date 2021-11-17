Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Holdings Lifted by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF makes up about 2.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $18.78.

