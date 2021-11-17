Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Absci from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Absci has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $89,767,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $21,626,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $7,345,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

