ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1,074.89% and a negative net margin of 2,076.70%.

Shares of ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. ABVC BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ABVC BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

