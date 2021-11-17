Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post $3.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $3.84 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $12.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.28 million to $12.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.60 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

AXDX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,512. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

