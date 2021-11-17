Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Director Purchases $151,200.00 in Stock

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AFIB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 952,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,882. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 192.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 61,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 23.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 155.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

