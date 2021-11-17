Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.83 on December 22nd

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.83 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 51.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.4% over the last three years.

ADX stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

