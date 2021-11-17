Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,152 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $451.54. 17,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.65. The company has a market capitalization of $425.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

