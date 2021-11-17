Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Middleby by 9.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,413,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 417.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $269,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,631.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $629,770 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.75.

MIDD stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.95. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,781. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

