Addenda Capital Inc. Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,930 shares of company stock worth $529,010,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,975.71. 13,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,849.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,682.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.