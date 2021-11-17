Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $632.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,035. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $646.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.44 and its 200 day moving average is $520.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.96.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

