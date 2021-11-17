Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 1,152 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in State Street by 191.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $4,328,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 46.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of State Street by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,832,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,963,000 after acquiring an additional 314,837 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.31. State Street Co. has a one year low of $67.80 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,974 shares of company stock valued at $929,080. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.