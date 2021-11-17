Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,829 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Addus HomeCare worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

