Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as €11.25 ($13.24) and last traded at €11.25 ($13.24). Approximately 352,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.93 ($12.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.90.

About Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

