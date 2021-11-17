AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $74.88.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.