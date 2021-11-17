AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $72.86, with a volume of 17770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.77.

The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AECOM by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth $566,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AECOM by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

