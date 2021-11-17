Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEDFF. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AEDFF stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00. Aedifica has a 12-month low of $121.35 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

