Aegis Trims VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Target Price to $9.00

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its price objective lowered by Aegis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of VNRX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
