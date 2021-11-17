Aegis Trims VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Target Price to $9.00

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its price objective lowered by Aegis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of VNRX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in VolitionRx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VolitionRx by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

