Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

