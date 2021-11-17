AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

