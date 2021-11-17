Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Agiliti stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 117,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

