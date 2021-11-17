Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.70

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.70 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 136.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 326263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.80 ($1.77).

AAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.18. The stock has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

