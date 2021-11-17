Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
AKUS opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $23.49.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Akouos by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akouos by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Akouos by 40.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About Akouos
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.