Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

AKUS opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Akouos by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akouos by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Akouos by 40.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

