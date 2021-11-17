Akumin (TSE:AKU) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, November 8th.

AKU stock opened at C$2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$227.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.27.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

