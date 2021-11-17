Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the October 14th total of 415,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Alfa stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.
About Alfa
