Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN opened at $689.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.71 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $665.21 and its 200-day moving average is $643.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,240. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

