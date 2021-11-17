Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE ATI opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

