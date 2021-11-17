Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Viridian Ria LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Viridian Ria LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL opened at $2,959.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,839.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,644.61. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

