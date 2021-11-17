Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,951.43. 14,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,839.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,644.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.