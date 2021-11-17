Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker Acquires 15,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $1,892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 59.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.