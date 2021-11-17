Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

ALTG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $546.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

