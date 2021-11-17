Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
ALTG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $546.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALTG)
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.